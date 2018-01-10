Youngstown school board members want more district info

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Board of Education members questioned a lack of information coming their way during tonight's meeting.

After district Treasurer Sherry Tyson reported that although she had nothing to report during the meeting due to a recent move from the Irene L. Ward building, 20 W. Wood St., board member Jackie Adair questioned why that should matter.

“I get everyone is in flux at the moment with people at West Wood Street moving over to East [High], but that should not prevent us from conducting our business in a proper way,” Adair said.

She continued to unleash her discomfort with the lack of information when Superintendent Joe Meranto handed out a list of new phone numbers, positions, school designation and room number for various positions the board inquired about.

“If you need to get a hold of anybody, now you know where everybody’s at,” he said simply.

Adair said although she appreciated some kind of result from Meranto, she is looking “for more substantive information.”

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com