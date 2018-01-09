Youngstown police find crack and cash in car

Tue. January 9, 2018 at 10:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found crack cocaine and more than $1,350 cash Monday after pulling a car over for an improper turn.

The driver, Lapriece Whitted, 32, of West Princeton Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug charges. He was pulled over about 8:50 p.m. in a 2841 Market St. parking lot.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

