YNDC becomes member of ACTION

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. has become a member of the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods. This is a step toward achieving the mutual goal of uniting many groups and partners to increase the quality of life for all in Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

YNDC and ACTION are working together to increase ACTION membership and develop organizing campaigns that achieve results.

ACTION 2108 leadership are the Rev. Jeffrey Stanford, president of ACTION; Atty. Kate Venable, vice president of ACTION; Patricia Marshall, secretary; the Rev. Ed Brenz, assistant secretary; the Rev. Dave Kamphius, clergy co-chairman; Jacqulyn Hays, treasurer and clergy co-chairwoman; and Rose Carter, director and lead organizer.