Vienna Historical Society collecting dues

The Vienna Historical Society is announcing that it is time to renew membership dues. Fees are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Payment will be accepted until March 31. A lifetime membership is gained with a single contribution of $250. Lifetime members are recognized at the annual membership meeting. Receipts will be issued upon request. The Vienna Historical Society exists to investigate, collect and preserve the historic materials of Vienna Township, and membership is open to anyone interested in this mission. Checks should be made payable to: The Vienna Historical Society Inc., c/o Vienna Township Trustees, PO Box 593, Vienna, OH 44473. For information, email Christine Novicky at rxstine@neo.rr.com.