Tuesday's boys basketball scores
Austintown Fitch 92, Lakeside 48
Badger 78, Southington 41
Canfield 63, East 48
Cardinal Mooney 68, Warren JFK 64, OT
Columbiana 59, East Palestine 51
Girard 57, Liberty 48
LaBrae 83, Champion 55
Lakeview 76, Brookfield 49
McDonald 86, Western Reserve 56
Newton Falls 37, Campbell 36
Niles 73, Jefferson 67
Poland 67, Hubbard 39
Southern 65, Leetonia 48
Lowellville 58, Springfield 48
Struthers 76, Edgewood 55
United 57, Lisbon 53
Valley Christian 55, Garfield 49
Warren Harding 54, Howland 40
Waterloo 70, Sebring 69
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.