Tuesday's boys basketball scores

By Vindy Staff | Tue. January 9, 2018 at 9:48p.m.

Austintown Fitch 92, Lakeside 48

Badger 78, Southington 41

Canfield 63, East 48

Cardinal Mooney 68, Warren JFK 64, OT

Columbiana 59, East Palestine 51

Girard 57, Liberty 48

LaBrae 83, Champion 55

Lakeview 76, Brookfield 49

McDonald 86, Western Reserve 56

Newton Falls 37, Campbell 36

Niles 73, Jefferson 67

Poland 67, Hubbard 39

Southern 65, Leetonia 48

Lowellville 58, Springfield 48

Struthers 76, Edgewood 55

United 57, Lisbon 53

Valley Christian 55, Garfield 49

Warren Harding 54, Howland 40

Waterloo 70, Sebring 69

