Protestant Family Service receives grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Episcopal Diocese of Ohio recently awarded a $25,000 grant to Protestant Family Service for its “Aid to Elderly in Crisis” program. Heads of households who are 60 years and older may be assisted with emergency service from now through October or until funds are depleted.

Clients receiving assistance will be required to attend an educational class on utility conservation and budgeting. Clients must provide eligibility proof during the interview.

Calls may be made to 330-746-4600 during office hours Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.