O’Neill announces a school principal as his running mate

COLUMBUS

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, running in the Democratic primary for governor, today announced a school principal as his running mate.

O’Neill of Russell selected Chantelle E. Lewis of East Cleveland as his lieutenant governor running mate. Lewis is a pre-kindergarten-through-grade-8 school principal in Lorain. She previously served as a city councilwoman and school board member in her hometown.

O’Neill becomes the second Democratic candidate for governor to announce a running mate.

Last week, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, said Stephanie Dodd of Licking County, a State Board of Education member, as his lieutenant governor running mate.

There are four other declared Democrats running for governor with ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich expected to jump in the race next week.

Of the declared Democratic candidates, Richard Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, said he’ll announce his running mate Wednesday.