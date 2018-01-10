Niles schools will try to pass lower levy in May

NILES — The Niles Board of Education will try again with another emergency levy before the voters in May even though its revenue won’t be enough to get the schools out from under a projected deficit.

Unlike the 9.25-mill issue that lost by nearly 1,700 votes in November, the district will submit a lower figure – a 10-year, 5.85-mill levy that is expected to generate $1.3 million.



The revenue, however, is $700,000 less than the previous levy would have generated.

“We can’t go back out for the same amount that was rejected by 70 percent of the voters,” Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said at tonight's board meeting, “but we will still have to submit a Plan B [and] additional cuts may have to be made.”

