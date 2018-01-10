Man gets seven years for shooting that paralyzed teen
YOUNGSTOWN
An East Auburndale Avenue man pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for double shooting in March that left an 18-year-old paralyzed from the chest down.
Judge Anthony D'Apolito sentenced Tayquan. Charlton, 20, to seven years in prison for the March 24 shooting at Hillman Street and West Ravenwood Avenue.
The plea heads off a trial that was set to begin Monday. Judge D'Apolito held off the plea hearing until today because he wanted to speak to the victim who was paralyzed to make sure he approved of the plea deal and sentence.
