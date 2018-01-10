Help prevent spread of flu

YOUNGSTOWN — To prevent the spread of flu, some area health care organizations are asking people with flu-like symptoms to not visit patients in their hospitals and skilled-care facilities, and instead make phone calls or send texts and cards.

Mercy Health officials said these restrictions are in effect until further notice: No visitors under 14; and a temporary suspension of the policy allowing a family member to stay overnight in the room with a hospital patient. Exceptions may be granted in cases of gravely ill or patients or those under 18. Mercy Health operates St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Likewise, Salem Regional Medical Center is asking people to communicate with patients via telephone or an email through the hospital’s website at www.salemregional.com, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Northside Regional Medical Center in Youngstown has not limited visiting, according to a spokeswoman.