Former mail carrier gets probation for delivering marijuana

Tue. January 9, 2018 at 4:01p.m.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former mail carrier was part of a scheme to deliver marijuana to Johnson County.

Twenty-five-year-old Terrell Dewayne Shears of Overland Park today was placed on five years of probation for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say while Johnson delivered mail, he would give addresses to Arizona drug traffickers. The dealers would then mail packages with marijuana to those addresses and Shears would drop them off at an apartment building. He then texted a person he knew only as "John" to pick them up.

Investigators found 40 pounds of marijuana in Shears' postal vehicle when he was arrested.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$355000


Warren


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$699000


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000