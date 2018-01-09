Few Mahoning County sex offenders break rules

YOUNGSTOWN

Of Mahoning County’s 305 registered sex offenders, only six, or about 2 percent, are out of compliance.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Dan Deville said that’s well below the nationwide average of 8 to 10 percent.

“These numbers are just so good you rarely see that anywhere,” Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s office checked the compliance rate in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal service by going to registered addresses and making sure the offenders lived there.

Of the six who were found to be out of compliance, three have been arrested. Another is in custody on other charges.