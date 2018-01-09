Canfield Local Schools K-4 registration

CANFIELD

Registration for kindergarten through fourth-grade students at Canfield Local Schools is March 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at C.H. Campbell Elementary, 300 Moreland Drive; and March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hilltop Elementary, 400 Hilltop Blvd. Students registering for class must be Canfield residents. At the time of registration, a proof of residence, immunization record, and the child’s birth certificate and Social Security card are required. No re-registration is required for students currently attending Canfield schools. For any questions, contact C.H. Campbell at (330) 533-5959, or HIlltop at (330) 533-9806.