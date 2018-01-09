BUSINESS DIGEST

Chamber votes to oppose House bill

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Board of Directors voted to oppose Ohio House Bill 193, which would prohibit an employer from taking an adverse employment action against a person who has not been or will not be vaccinated against influenza.

The chamber board recommends the Ohio General Assembly reject the proposed law. The bill is in the House Health Committee.

If passed, the bill would prohibit “an employer from discharging without just cause, refusing to hire or otherwise discriminating against any person with respect to hire, tenure, terms, conditions or privileges of employment, or any matter directly or indirectly related to employment, on the basis that the person has not been or will not be vaccinated against influenza for any reason, including medical, religious or philosophical,” according to the bill. The bill does not specify a penalty for a violation of the prohibition.

Judge dismisses case against rancher Cliven Bundy, sons

LAS VEGAS

A judge in Las Vegas on Monday dismissed criminal charges against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro signaled when she declared a mistrial last month that she might dismiss the case outright against 71-year-old Cliven Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne.

The judge severely criticized prosecutors for willfully violating the due-process rights of the defendants, including failing to properly turn over evidence to their lawyer.

3 injured in NY Trump Tower heating system fire

NEW YORK

A fire in Trump Tower’s heating and air conditioning system injured three people and caused smoke to billow from the roof, the Fire Department of New York said Monday.

The fire started about 7 a.m. at the Manhattan building that contains President Donald Trump’s home and business offices.

Two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. It took about an hour to put out the fire.

Mitt Romney treated for prostate cancer last year, aide says

NEW YORK

The Republican presidential nominee in 2012, Mitt Romney, was treated for prostate cancer last year.

That’s according to a Romney aide who spoke on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to discuss a sensitive health issue publicly.

The aide said Monday that Romney was diagnosed with “slow-growing prostate cancer” last year. The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate, the aide said.

The news comes as the 70-year-old Romney weighs whether to run for a Utah Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1254.960.87

Aqua America, .71 37.66-0.05

Avalon Holdings,2.30-0.02

Chemical Bank, .2752.72-0.51

Community Health Sys.3.96 -0.12

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.000.00

Farmers Nat., .1615.100.00

First Energy, 1.44 30.390.28

Fifth/Third, .5230.67-0.04

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00

FNB Corp., .4813.990.02

General Motors, 1.5244.220.22

General Electric, .9218.27-0.26

Huntington Bank, .28 14.95-0.03

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.59-0.03

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92108.460.12

Key Corp, .3420.28-0.05

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 24.43-0.05

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 205.611.80

PNC, 2.20145.030.25

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60169.241.09

Stoneridge 23.63-0.37

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.31-0.08

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.