Boardman woman charged in stabbing

BOARDMAN

A township woman faces a felonious assault charge in connection with a stabbing.

Township police were dispatched to a Southern Boulevard residence about 8 p.m. Monday in reference to a fight in which a man had been stabbed in the arm, according to a police report.

The victim told police he had arrived home and begun to argue with his girlfriend. He said his girlfriend, Jeannine Burrus, 51, stabbed him in the arm during the incident.

Police reporting observing a “puncture wound to his left forearm and a scrape to his left hand” and red marks on his neck, according to the report.

When police talked to Burrus, they said she changed her story and concluded by saying she “could not remember many details of the incident,” according to the report.

She was arrested on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.