Astro Shapes purchases local extruder
STRUTHERS — Astro Shapes Inc., a downtown Struthers aluminum extruder company, has purchased Aerolite Extrusion Co., a Youngstown aluminum extruder.
Jose Arroyo, a United Steel Workers representative who does labor relations for the Astro Shapes plant, confirmed the purchase today.
“The steelworkers are very excited abut the purchase,” Arroyo said. “Astro Shapes is a large employer with a good relationship with the steelworkers. This will add value to Astro Shapes and the steelworkers as a whole.”
