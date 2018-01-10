Astro Shapes purchases local extruder

STRUTHERS — Astro Shapes Inc., a downtown Struthers aluminum extruder company, has purchased Aerolite Extrusion Co., a Youngstown aluminum extruder.

Jose Arroyo, a United Steel Workers representative who does labor relations for the Astro Shapes plant, confirmed the purchase today.

“The steelworkers are very excited abut the purchase,” Arroyo said. “Astro Shapes is a large employer with a good relationship with the steelworkers. This will add value to Astro Shapes and the steelworkers as a whole.”

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com