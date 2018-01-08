Woman jailed after leaving jars of weed in rental car

BOARDMAN

A woman faces a drug trafficking charge after police reported finding numerous jars of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle the woman had rented and crashed, according to a police report.

Charged with drug trafficking and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia is Marjorie Taylor, 56, of Michigan.

According to the report, police were called to Enterprise, a car rental agency, on Market Street at 7:20 p.m. Friday.

An employee told police that Taylor had arrived at the agency about 3 p.m. that day after she was involved in an accident in a rental car. Although the agency would not rent her a car, they planned to transport her to a bus station - until Taylor told an employee “she had a bunch of ‘diesel’ in the vehicle and produced a mason jar containing marijuana,” according to the report.

Police located Taylor after receiving a call that she was at a Market Street Panera asking to use a phone there. Once she returned to Enterprise, police searched the vehicle she had been driving and “could immediately smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” according to the report.

Police reporting finding a “large” bag of marijuana under clothing in a laundry basket, and numerous jars of marijuana inside a garbage bag.

Police also reported finding a pouch containing drug paraphernalia.

According to the report, Taylor admitted to an officer that the marijuana was hers “and that she stole it from her husband.”

Police reported the marijuana totaled 1,263.8 grams.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday.