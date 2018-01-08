WINTER STORM | Mahoning Valley faces winter advisory until 4 p.m.

There's a winter weather advisory in effect until 4 p.m. today for the Mahoning Valley. The snow is supposed to stop falling at about 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

About three inches of snow is expected for most of the area though it could be heavier in spots, particularly in the snowbelt area.

The high temperature is expected to reach near 36 degrees.

There's a chance of rain, snow and freezing drizzle tonight before 1 a.m. and then a slight chance of snow between 1 and 2 a.m., according to the weather service.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected overnight.

•••

9:55 p.m.

Vindicator Reporter Joe Gorman reports the early morning drive down state Route 11 to state Route 711 was uneventful as drivers took their time behind a white Ford Explorer that led the entire way at a steady 45 miles per hour pace.

There were no accidents nor any cars off the road.

Youngstown police reported no accidents today.

Reporter Billy Ludt was not so lucky, as his car spun into a ditch during his commute.

•••

7:30 a.m.

Youngstown City Schools are closed today due to the weather.

Spokeswoman Denise Dick said initially the district announced a two-hour delay, but when the road conditions seemed to be getting worse, the decision was made to cancel.

Here's a list of all of today's many school closings.