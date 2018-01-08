Trial gets underway in November 2015 shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is set to get underway later this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man charged in a November 2015 shooting death.

Desmond Kimbrough, 38, of Winona Drive, is charged with the Nov. 7, 2015 death of Christopher Anderson, who was found shot in the head in a car on Montclair Drive.

Kimbrough was wounded in the leg in the same shooting.

Police and witnesses said the two were arguing before the shooting but detectives have not yet revealed what the two were arguing about.