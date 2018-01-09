Spring semester underway at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University warmly welcomed students back to school for their spring semester on a snowy today.

Several student groups set up tables around Kilcawley Center on campus to welcome back students with information galore about their respective organizations.

Joy Polkabla Byers, campus recreation director, excitedly greeted students and helped explain to them their opportunity for a New Year’s and new semester’s fitness regimen.

“It’s important to inform students and tell them about the opportunities they can have at [the Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center],” she said.

Some of those opportunities include meeting with a registered dietician and personal trainers, learning how to properly use equipment and work out, and more.

Byers said at the very least it’s important to get the REC Center’s hours of operation – from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Students can use our programs to reduce stress in their life,” she said. “It’s important that we work on stress management and teaching people the right and healthy ways to exercise.”

