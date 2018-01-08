Salem man faces charges after reports say he kicked officer

YOUNGSTOWN — A Salem man is facing a charge of first degree felonious assault after reports said he kicked a police officer Sunday in the head and chest in a home in the 800 block of Marmion Avenue.

Reports said police were called about 6 p.m. to the home for a fight and reports said police were told Daniel Elliot, 37, was fighting people in the home.

Elliot was handcuffed but struggled with officers and kicked officer Fred Herdman in the head and chest. Reports said Elliot said he wanted to die and also threatened to kill officers.

Elliot is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.