Prosecution, defense in Burke trial argue motions

WARREN — The prosecution and defense in the Austin Burke aggravated murder trial argued motions this morning before Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court that were filed recently by Burke's attorney, Bradley Olson Jr.

Judge Logan said he would not rule on the eight new motions for two weeks, until after Olson has seen the rebuttals filed by prosecutors.

Burke, 19, of Bristolville, was scheduled to go to trial this morning, but Judge Logan postponed the trial and announced today that the new trial date will be March 5.

Burke is accused of killing Brandon Sample, 22, of Garfield Drive Northeast in a rural area of Bristol Township June 12.

He's also charged in the June 21 armed robbery of the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.