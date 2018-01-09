Poland school board welcomes new member

POLAND — The board of education welcomed a new member tonight.

Judge Mary DeGenaro of the 7th District Court of Appeals administered the oath of office to newly elected board member Gregg Riddle.

Dr. Larry Dinopoulos also took an oath for his third term in office.

In other business, the board elected Elinor Zedaker as board president and James Lavorini as vice president for 2018.

The board also approved its 2018 meeting schedule, with the next regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the township government building on Dobbins Road.

