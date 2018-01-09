Ohio lawmaker touts life change since his OVI arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker seeking re-election after being convicted of impaired driving says he hasn’t had a drink since his early morning arrest 10 months ago.

Republican state Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News he has made “drastic changes” to show that he has learned from his mistake.

“I’ve refocused and committed myself to my faith, my family, my job, my health,” Retherford said.

Police said Retherford appeared to be passed out behind the wheel in a McDonald’s drive-thru on March 12. A loaded handgun was also found in his car, according to police.

Retherford was charged with suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, a felony. A Butler County grand jury declined to indict Retherford for the felony charge. If convicted of the felony, his career in the Legislature would have ended.

Retherford was later found guilty on the misdemeanor OVI charge. His six-month jail sentence was suspended except for three days of an alcohol-intervention program.