Man arraigned on robbery charges after cell phone theft

WARREN — Damion Patton, 19, of Parkman Road Northwest and Hampton Court in Youngstown was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on felony robbery, accused of taking a man's cell phone in the parking lot of the Trumbull Plaza, 2505 Parkman Road, Sunday afternoon.

A not guilty plea was entered, and bond of $12,500 was set.

The victim, 40, of Niles, said he agreed to meet a man at the plaza to sell him a cell phone. He handed the buyer the phone, and the buyer took off running.

The victim chased the suspect, and the suspect slipped and fell, at which time the victim took the phone back. The suspect then told the victim he was going to shoot him, so the victim let the suspect go, he told police.

An officer found Patton walking nearby, and he was wearing the same jacket and clothing the victim described. The victim identified Patton as the robber.

The victim was arrested on a warrant and turned over to Austintown Police.