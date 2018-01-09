Injection-well company must rerun ads

BROOKFIELD — Because the phone number for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was incorrect in two legal ads that Highland Field Services published in a Warren newspaper in early December for three proposed injection wells in Brookfield Township, the company was required to run the advertisments a second time late last month.

The notices were published to provide the public with information about the three proposed wells off of state Route 7 near the Wyngate Manor manufactured home community and to provide ways for the public to comment to the ODNR regarding the proposed injection wells.

The ODNR previously approved the construction of two other injection wells on the same site.

Injection wells force the wastewater from the hydraulic-fracturing industry deep underground under pressure as a means of disposal.

The new legal ads ran Dec. 21 through Dec. 25, according to the notices.

