Houston police say missing journalist found unharmed

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a sports journalist who went missing after telling a friend she feared she was being followed has been found unharmed.

Police tweeted Monday morning that officers found 29-year-old Courtney Roland near the Galleria mall, where she had been spotted alone in a store Sunday evening.

Police say Roland has been taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police say they won’t immediately say where she was found.

Family and friends reported Roland missing at the weekend. Her Jeep was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found elsewhere.

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck. Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.