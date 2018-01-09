Girard council considers renaming bridge for slain officer

GIRARD — City council will consider legislation at its next meeting to rename the Girard-McDonald viaduct bridge after Girard police officer Justin Leo, who was killed while responding to a call on Oct. 21.

State Rep. Glenn Holmes of McDonald, D-63rd, who was in attendance at tonight's meeting, proposed the renaming as part of a broader initiative with Robert Marino, the sergeant at arms for the Disabled American Veterans Center, to honor fallen veterans through memorial designations.

