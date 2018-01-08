Don't adjust your screen: Welcome to the new Vindy.com

Today we relaunched the look and functionality of Vindy.com.

We expect it will give you a better digital experience. And we hope you will share feedback with us.

Among the changes:

• We’ve created an area for stories of more interest to remain and give more readers a chance to see all of our work.

• A daily events calendar is more prominent. Want to know what’s happening today or this weekend? The Valley’s best calendar is your best bet.

• All stories will have links to related stories of interest. No more Googling for the previous time a particular story was in the news.

• The daily Vindicator front page is more prominent and provides quick access points to signup for Vindy digital efforts.

There is plenty more to discover on the site.

This is just the beginning: We’ll have more enhancements throughout the year.

Thanks for your loyalty to The Vindicator and Vindy.com — the Valley’s No. 1 digital destination.