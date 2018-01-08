Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys

FREDERICKSON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.

The department says McCartney was responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma, late Sunday night when he was shot during a foot chase.

Officials say two suspects were involved. One was found dead at the scene.

The other is being sought.