Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys
FREDERICKSON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.
The department says McCartney was responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma, late Sunday night when he was shot during a foot chase.
Officials say two suspects were involved. One was found dead at the scene.
The other is being sought.
