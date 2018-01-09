Dennis Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio gov

Mon. January 8, 2018 at 4:51p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich filed paperwork today indicating plans to join the race to become Ohio's next governor.

The outspoken liberal Democrat's filing with the Ohio Secretary of State's office designated a treasurer for the Kucinich for Ohio campaign.

Kucinich, now 71, was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004 and 2008. He was first elected to Cleveland City Council at age 23 and was known as the "boy mayor" when he took that post in 1977.

He would join a crowded Democratic field with a half-dozen other candidates, including former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.

The Republican field for governor includes Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci. Two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, is term-limited.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$355000


Warren


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$699000