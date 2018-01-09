Bazetta man gets prison term for raping girl

WARREN — Roy J. Allen III, 48, of Warren-Meadville Road in Bazetta Township was sentenced to 11 years in prison today after pleading guilty to raping a girl several times.

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, who sentenced Allen, was set to preside over Allen’s rape trial today before Allen agreed to a plea agreement.

If Allen would have been convicted at trial, he could have gotten a life prison sentence. He must register as a sex offender for life.