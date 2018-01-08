Tolls increase 6 percent on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Motorists who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike are seeing higher tolls.

A 6 percent increase for cash and E-ZPass took effect Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the increase, approved by commissioners last July, is needed to meet funding and capital-improvement obligations.

The commission also says it is legislatively mandated to offer $450 million in supplemental funding to PennDOT each year.

There will be no 2018 increase for E-ZPass or Toll By Plate customers at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point in Bucks County.