Tax foreclosures in Trumbull County hit record high in 2017

WARREN

Tax foreclosures – a tool for ridding Trumbull County of blighted homes – hit a record number in 2017, but the number of such foreclosures will decline over the next three years, county Treasurer Sam Lamancusa says.

At that point, Lamancusa said he believes the tool will have finished its job of eliminating the most blighted homes, and only a small number of tax foreclosures will be necessary.

“It’s revitalizing neighborhoods. It’s eliminating blight,” Lamancusa said of the 624 tax foreclosures filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in 2017, many of which will result in demolition of a vacant home.

There were 495 filed in 2016, the previous high number.

The county has been successful in securing $12.5 million in state and federal aid to demolish vacant homes in recent years.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com