Many missing, feared dead after Howland house fire

HOWLAND — Multiple people are missing and possibly dead after a 2:34 a.m. house fire on Adrian Drive Southeast this morning.

A shirtless, bleeding man believed to have been in the house was found walking near the fire and was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Adrian Drive is off of North Road north of U.S. Route 422.

"They were able to search the front part of the house, but the rear part is already collapsed, and they haven't been able to get to there," said Dale Hahne, a 911 supervisor. Hahne said it is believed that multiple people were visiting the house at the time of the fire.

With temperatures below zero, firefighters called for heat tents to be put in place. A nearby home was evacuated because of the threat to that home from the fire.

Firefighters are still working on the fire, Hahne said. The home has been destroyed, and the State Fire Marshal's Office has arrived to assist in the investigation.

When firefighters and police were were first called, they were told the whole two-story house was in flames and there were flames in the trees in the back yard. They were also advised there might still be people inside.

A power line was down in front of the house.

At 2:41 a.m., a police officer advised the county 911 center that there was a male wearing no shirt "covered in blood" walking down nearby Fairlawn Heights Drive. Police also discovered around that time that there was blood leading from the home.

The male, who is believed to have been in the house, was taken to the hospital.