Many Atlanta residents not inclined to forgive and forget Trump's insult of city

Associated Press

ATLANTA

When President Donald Trump swoops into Atlanta for a VIP seat at college football’s biggest game, he’ll enjoy the Southern hospitality of a city he disparaged a year ago as “falling apart” and “crime infested.”

The insults tweeted by Trump a week before his inauguration may seem like ancient history to most Americans who follow the president’s voluminous stream of online invective. But Atlanta hasn’t forgotten.

“It was very personal because we live here and we love it,” said Stephanie Langer, a 40-year-old East Atlanta resident whose anger over the president’s putdowns was rekindled by news of his pending visit.

“I guess it’s just ironic that he’s coming here,” she said. “I guess things must have improved.”

Trump plans to be among 72,000 attending the College Football Playoff Championship game Monday evening between Georgia and Alabama. The game is being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new $1.5 billion home field of the Atlanta Falcons.

The stadium sits in the heart of downtown Atlanta, a place Trump targeted in a pair of tweets Jan. 14 last year. He was punching back at Democratic Rep. John Lewis. The Atlanta congressman, a civil rights hero, had said he would skip Trump’s inauguration after allegations of Russian election meddling caused him to doubt Trump “as a legitimate president.”