Howland man injured after jumping from burning home today

Staff report

HOWLAND

A Howland Township man was injured at a fire at his home early today.

A 2:34 a.m., a fire on Adrian Drive Southeast injured the homeowner, who jumped from a second-floor window and was found “covered in blood” and walking on a nearby street.

The homeowner, Pete J. Kondolios, 57, was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and then St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

No one else was home at the time of the fire, Howland Township Fire Chief James Pantalone said from the scene at about 10 a.m.

But in the first few hours after police and fire officials arrived, “there were a lot of stories flying around” about multiple other individuals staying at the house who might not have