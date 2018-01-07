JOBS
YSU continues unprecedented conference start, defeat Green Bay


Published: Sat, January 6, 2018 @ 8:54 p.m.

Youngstown State has reached unprecedented territory after rallying past Green Bay, 85-74, Saturday night.

It's the first time in school history that the Penguins (5-11, 3-0) have won their first three League games. It ties the 1997-98 Penguins for the best league start in its Division I era.

Braun Hartfield led YSU with 21 points. Cameron Morse responded to a five-point first half by finishing with 19 points. Tyree Robinson was close a double double of 11 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Garrett Covington had 17 points.

Sandy Cohen III led Green Bay (7-11, 2-1) with 27 points.

