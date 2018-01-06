JOBS
Wife of dismembered man pleads not guilty in his shooting


Published: Sat, January 6, 2018 @ 12:00 a.m.

Associated Press

AKRON

An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in the head and dismembering his body has pleaded not guilty in a county court.

Authorities say 49-year-old Marcia Eubank shot 54-year-old Howard Eubank in June, put his remains in containers around their Akron-area home and acknowledged the killing after their son found the remains in December.

Marcia Eubank pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder, corpse abuse and evidence-tampering at her arraignment Friday in Summit County court. The Akron Beacon Journal reported that she remained jailed on $1 million bond.

Her attorney, Brian Pierce, said Eubank suffered physical and mental abuse in her marriage. Pierce has said Eubank will be evaluated by mental-health professionals to help with her defense.

The Eubanks were married for about 25 years.

