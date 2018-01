IUPUI's is shooting 43 percent from three to outpace Youngstown State's womens basketball team, 37-28, at the half.

The Jaguars' Sydney Hall made all four of her three-point attempts while scoring a game-high 14 points.

YSU is three for 10 from three and is getting outrebounded, 19-13. Sarah Cash leads the Penguins with nine points.