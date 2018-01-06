Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1253.75-0.95
Aqua America, .71 37.71-0.17
Avalon Holdings,2.300.25
Chemical Bank, .2753.08-0.12
Community Health Sys.4.08 -0.17
Cortland Bancorp, .2821.000.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.150.20
First Energy, 1.44 30.16-0.16
Fifth/Third, .5230.680.06
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00
FNB Corp., .4813.980.11
General Motors, 1.5244.01-0.13
General Electric, .9218.52-0.01
Huntington Bank, .28 14.970.12
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.63-0.09
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92108.19-0.85
Key Corp, .3420.31-0.01
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 24.37-0.12
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 203.581.15
PNC, 2.20144.650.05
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60168.081.48
Stoneridge 23.93-0.11
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.380.02
Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.
