Outside dog stolen; animal officials say its accommodations were adequate

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Village police are asking whoever has an outside dog removed from a pen on Woodland Drive to call Animal Charity or the Mahoning County Dog Warden to place the pet, or take the dog to the village police station, where it will be housed in an indoor kennel while police and humane agents investigate further.

Police said the dog’s elderly homeowner discovered someone had taken her 11-year-old beagle mix, which has been the concern of many people over it being left in the cold. But the shelter and well-being of the dog has been investigated repeatedly by police, Animal Charity and the dog warden and found that its house provides a heat lamp, a heavy layer of straw, blankets, water and dog food.

Last week, humane agents took temperature readings inside the dog house and found that the temperature and living conditions provided more than adequate shelter