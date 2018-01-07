JOBS
Hot-shooting Phoenix giving YSU men touble


Published: Sat, January 6, 2018 @ 7:49 p.m.

Youngstown State's bid to win three straight conference games has hit a snag as Green Bay leads 41-35 at halftime.

The Phoenix are shooting 52 percent and Sandy Cohen has 17 first half points. He had the game's first free throw attempts when he made one of two with 1.9 seconds left in the half. Khalil Small also has 11 points for the visitors.

Freshman Garrett Covington is the lone Penguin in double figures with 10 points.

