JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

EXAMPLES


Published: Sat, January 6, 2018 @ 12:00 a.m.

Cable and satellite TV companies raise prices every year to pass along what they say are rising fees charged by TV networks. Here are some examples of what companies are doing:

AT&T is raising DirecTV’s prices by up to $8 a month in mid-January.

CHARTER did not respond to inquiries, but a news story from Kentucky shows a $10 increase for several packages and a $5 price cut for one tier, along with higher prices for sports channels and equipment.

COMCAST says customer bills will rise 2.2 percent, on average, in 2018. For many customers on bundles with TV, internet and home phone service, prices could rise as much as $8.75 in January.

COX is raising fees on cable service by up to $9.65; internet service prices could rise by up to $4.

DISH is raising the price of most of its bundles by $5 in mid-January.

VERIZON says its plans are still being finalized.

Source: Associated Press

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes