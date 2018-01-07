Cycle devotees turn out in today's chill to see antique models

WARREN

Saturday’s single-digit temperatures limited turnout for the opening of the 18th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit in the National Packard Museum, but did nothing to chill the enthusiasm of the few who showed up.

“This is excellent,” exclaimed Jeff Luman of Austintown, clad in the classic brown leather Harley-Davidson jacket. “How can you not appreciate this?”



Luman said he has been riding motorcycles for 40 of his 58 years.

This year’s exhibit, which runs through May 20, features nearly 25 historic motorcycles. The oldest is a 1902 Sylvester and Jones single cylinder, much of which was rebuilt from original parts. Next to it is a 1936 two-cylinder Zundapp, which has not been restored. The German-manufactured cycle appears to have just emerged from a hard ride through a forest even though the ride probably occurred nearly 80 years ago.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.