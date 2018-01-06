Community support continues for Al Adi

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Community leaders continued to voice support for downtown business owner Al Adi, who was up for deportation Sunday before a last-minute reprieve bought him more time Thursday.

A letter from the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation expressed support for Adi and argued he should stay in the United States.

“Although he has received a temporary reprieve from deportation, Mahoning Valley resident Al Adi’s status here is still very much in question. Our immigration laws should not result in the deportation of someone who has contributed greatly to the betterment of the community and proven himself worthy of a result that is just and compassionate,” the letter said.

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel also expressed his support Wednesday.

“It has been inspiring to witness the collaborative efforts of so many as the city of Youngstown has methodically been making its comeback. [Adi] has contributed his passion to make this happen. Youngstown is a better place because of his efforts,” Tressel said in a statement.

A victory party celebrating Adi’s stay of deportation will take place at 6:30 tonight at the Arab American Community Center and is open to the public.