BUSINESS DIGEST

Laid-off GM workers to transfer to Indiana

LORDSTOWN

Some employees who are laid off from the GM Lords-town plant will be transferring to a plant in Fort Wayne, Ind., said United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson.

A clause in the UAW-GM national agreement establishes a system by which laid-off employees can transfer to other GM facilities when openings come up, Johnson said.

He confirmed that some Lordstown employees have accepted offers to transfer to Fort Wayne and will be starting there in the coming weeks.

Food, drink showcase

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Palate, a local farm-to-table restaurant, and Croakers Kegs and Corks, which sells beer- and wine-making supplies, have partnered to showcase “all things local in food and drink” at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Palate at 2038 W. State St.

The event will feature a five-course dinner paired with samplings of brews provided by Croakers.

Tickets can be purchased by the table at $50 per seat.

FBI probes claims on Clinton Foundation

WASHINGTON

The FBI is investigating whether the Clinton Foundation accepted donations in exchange for political favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, two people familiar with the probe confirmed Friday. The revelation comes as President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have been urging the Justice Department to look into corruption allegations involving the foundation.

It is unclear when or why the probe began, but sources told The Associated Press it’s been ongoing for months, with prosecutors and FBI agents taking the lead from their offices in Little Rock, Ark., where the foundation has offices.

Coins bring big bucks

tampa, fla.

When is a penny worth $300,000? When it’s one of the first copper coins struck at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1793.

The annual Florida United Numismatists convention took place in Tampa this week. It’s considered one of the five largest coin and currency collectors’ shows in the nation, experts say, and three historic coins, including the pricey penny, went up for auction Thursday. In all, the auction drew $24.9 million in sales.

Mark Borckardt, a senior numismatist with Heritage Auctions in Dallas, said the George Washington-era penny is one of about 500 in existence.

Koreas to meet, talk

SEOUL, South Korea

The rival Koreas will sit down for their first formal talks in more than two years next week to find ways to cooperate on the Winter Olympics in the South and to improve their abysmal ties, Seoul officials said Friday. While a positive sign after last year’s threats of nuclear war, the Koreas have a long history of failing to move past their deep animosity.

The announcement came hours after the U.S. said it will delay annual military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month. The exercises infuriate North Korea, which claims they are an invasion rehearsal, although South Korea and the U.S. have repeatedly said they are defensive in nature.

