Youngstown man gets 18 months in prison for fondling young relatives

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man received 18 months in prison for inappropriately touching two young relatives.

Kevin Singleton, 63, of Francisca Avenue, was sentenced this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Singleton pleaded guilty to molesting two female relatives in 2015 when they were 13 and 15 years old.

His defense attorneys asked for probation saying Singleton has no criminal record and has taught karate to hundreds of children and never received any complaints.

A statement read by the victim’s cousin said they were scarred for life by the situation.