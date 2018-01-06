US Marshals arrest man on Boardman break-in charge

BOARDMAN — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday who was wanted in connection with a township business break-in, according to a police report.

Sean Conroy, 36, of Austintown was arrested in Niles on a warrant for breaking and entering.

The charge stems from a reported break-in at Pondscape on Market Street on Aug. 28, according to the report.

Police reported finding the front door shattered when they arrived about 1 a.m. after an alarm sounded. The business owner reported a cash drawer and $140 was missing, according to the report.

Conroy posted bond Thursday and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court, according to the report.