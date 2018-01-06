JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

US Marshals arrest man on Boardman break-in charge


Published: Fri, January 5, 2018 @ 2:58 p.m.

BOARDMAN — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday who was wanted in connection with a township business break-in, according to a police report.

Sean Conroy, 36, of Austintown was arrested in Niles on a warrant for breaking and entering.

The charge stems from a reported break-in at Pondscape on Market Street on Aug. 28, according to the report.

Police reported finding the front door shattered when they arrived about 1 a.m. after an alarm sounded. The business owner reported a cash drawer and $140 was missing, according to the report.

Conroy posted bond Thursday and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court, according to the report.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes