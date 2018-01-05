Tyler History Center downtown closed until Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN — The Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center, 325 W. Federal St., is closed due to heating problems. The center will reopen Tuesday.

Memories of Christmas Past remains open at The Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave., through Sunday.

Visitors to the Arms Family Museum today through Sunday will receive a voucher for a free visit to the Tyler center valid through this month. Memories of Christmas Past is open from noon to 4 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit www.mahoninghistory.org or call 330-743-2589.